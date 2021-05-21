List of states announcing direct income transfers as COVID relief

India's deadly COVID second wave has seen a handful of state governments opening up coffers and allocating large sums by way of COVID relief for its citizens. A majority of these announcements are direct income transfers, as states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and New Delhi have taken the approach of social spending to tide over the pandemic’s ballooning economic crisis.

Karnataka: Rs 3,000 for cabbies & construction workers

On Wednesday, Karnataka announced a Rs 1,250 crore COVID relief package, which included Rs 3,000 per head to cab drivers and construction workers left without employment during the ongoing state lockdown. Chief minister B S Yeddiyurappa announced that a sum of Rs 2,000 per head would be doled out to unorganised workers, even as floriculturists would receive compensation of Rs 10,000 per hectare to tide over lack of business.

Delhi: Rs 2,500 pension

Only a day earlier, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a sum of Rs 50,000 per family that had lost kin to the pandemic, while a pension of Rs 2,500 per month would be paid to those families that lost a breadwinner and children who lost parents to COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu: Rs 4,000 per ration card

Both states seem to have taken a leaf out of Tamil Nadu’s book though when a fortnight ago newly sworn-in chief minister MK Stalin made heads turn by announcing direct income transfer of Rs 4,000 per family to each of the state’s 2.07 crore ration cardholders. The announcement is set to leave the state exchequer poorer by Rs 8,300 crore — a sum that the government considers “essential social spending."

The Tamil Nadu government also announced a sum of Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 to each doctor and nurse on the COVID frontlines, even as trainee doctors and Post-Graduate medical students were set to receive an incentive of Rs 20,000 per student. The state also extended its health insurance to its beneficiaries receiving COVID treatment in private hospitals too.

Maharashtra: Rs 1,500 per auto-rickshaw driver

Maharashtra has set aside a sum of Rs 108 crore in order to ensure that each of the state’s 7.2 lakh auto-rickshaw drivers gets Rs 1,500 in hand, to compensate for the lack of work during the COVID lockdown. The government’s ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the families of teachers and policemen who died in the line of duty has won admiration from multiple quarters.

Money vs Moratoriums

Ever since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic and India went into a nationwide lockdown exactly 14 months ago, there has been a raging debate on what the approach to tackling the economic fallout of the pandemic should be. While some have held that incentives like loan moratoriums, subsidies, and working capital were par for the course, to resuscitate industries, others have felt that direct income transfers would be more relevant and necessary.

In its first round of COVID relief measures last year, the Centre chose the former approach while announcing working capital and loan moratoriums. The second wave of COVID cases, however, has seen some states step up to the task of putting money in the hands of people, even at a loss to the exchequer during a time of significant economic uncertainty.

However, states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat haven’t announced direct income transfer schemes by way of COVID relief, despite both states being gravely impacted by rising COVID-19 cases. While Kerala has also spent a reported Rs 730 crore on COVID relief from the Chief Ministers’ Relief Fund, the government has stopped short of putting money in the hands of people.