List of states announcing direct income transfers as COVID relief Updated : May 21, 2021 18:45:09 IST Chief minister B S Yeddiyurappa announced that a sum of Rs 2,000 per head would be doled out to unorganised workers. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a sum of Rs 50,000 per family that had lost kin to the pandemic. The government's ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the families of teachers and policemen who died in the line of duty has won admiration from multiple quarters. Published : May 21, 2021 06:05 PM IST