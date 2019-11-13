Business
Liquidity for NBFCs remain constrained as credit crunch intensifies, says Credit Suisse
Updated : November 13, 2019 11:23 AM IST
Credit Suisse in its recent report agreed that the credit crunch has intensified and that the overall loan growth has dropped to demonetization lows of 6 percent.
The report said that post IL&FS disaster last year, the growth in NBFCs and HFCs has slowed down to 7 percent from 22 percent earlier, which has resulted in a slowdown in both private (down 8 percent) and PSU banks (down 3 percent).
The credit crunch has turned so bad that some of the NBFCs saw a 100 percent cut in MF funding.
