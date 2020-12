After recording a strong 32 percent premium growth in October, the total premium collected by life insurance companies in November collapsed just like a pack of cards. Life insurance companies with private and public put together collected a total premium of Rs 19,159 crore, a drop of 27 percent.

Though, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was the main culprit behind the fall, the performance from private companies was also not impressive.

Private life insurers collected a total premium of Rs 7,066 crore, which was 5 percent lower that the premium collected by them in the same month (November) last year.

HDFC LIFE INSURANCE saw its total premium collection in the month of November dropping by 11 percent, when compared to November 2019. On a sequential basis, total premium for HDFC Life dropped by 10 percent.

HDFC Life’s APE or Annual Premium Equivalent saw a steady growth of 20 percent. The insurer, in the period between April to November 2019 gained market share by 21 basis points (bps).

For ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE, the total premium in the month of November grew by just 1 percent on a year-on-year basis. On a sequential basis, the insurer’s premium collection fell by 70 bps.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's November APE dropped by massive 30 percent on a year-on-year basis and 2.5 percent on a month-on-month basis. The insurer, in the period between April to November 2019 has lost market share by 91 bps.

MAX LIFE INSURANCE performed better than the industry. The insurer’s November premium grew by 13 percent on a year-on-year basis and 0.6 percent on a sequential basis.

APE growth for the insurer, when compared to same time last year showed a growth of 7.3 percent whereas sequentially it fell by 2.5 percent.

Finally, SBI LIFE INSURANCE’s November premium grew by 3.4 percent on a year-on-year basis. Sequentially, the insurer’s total premium collection dropped by 4 percent.

SBI Life's November APE, when compared to the same time last year fell by 8 percent. The insurer, in the period between April to November 2020 gained market share 113 bps.

For LIC, the damage has been much worse. The total premium collected by the life insurance behemoth in November fell by 36 percent when compared to last year and 22 percent when compared to last month.