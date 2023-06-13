Non-life insurers' May revenue grows significantly, but not so for life segment — here're the likely reasons and key trends

The data shows that new business premium income of India's life insurance companies declined by 4.1 percent to Rs 23,477.8 crore in the month. On the other hand, the non-life insurance sector reported an 18.06 percent rise year-on-year to Rs 18,031.48 crore for May (excluding specialised companies, Agricultural Credit Insurance Company of India, and ECGC).

India's life insurance industry has witnessed a 4.10 percent drop in its total new business premium in the month of May, while the non-life insurance premium has registered a significant growth. This comes at a time when much is going on in the insurance sector. The insurance amendments proposed by the Department of Financial Services is expected to come up for discussion in the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament.

Additionally, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is following up with the interested companies to submit the required documentation to fast-track the issue of 20 new applications.

So, what numbers tell?

The data shows that new business premium income of life insurance sector declined to Rs 23,477.8 crore in the month as compared to 24,480.36 crore in the year-ago period. LIC, the only state-owned and the largest life insurer in the country, alone recorded an 11.26 percent drop in its new business premium at Rs 14,056.29 crore during May.

Though the rest 23 players in the private sector saw their combined new business premium rise by 9.05 percent to Rs 9,421.51 crore from Rs 8,639.72 crore in May 2022, the overall segment registered a 15 percent fall in new business premium income this financial year (April-May) on a cumulative basis.

On a cumulative basis, the life segment saw its new business premium income during April-May period of 2023-24 at Rs 36,043.11 crore compared to Rs 42,419.97 crore in the same period of 2022-23, as per the data. LIC's new business declined by 28 percent in the first two months of the fiscal to Rs 19,866 crore against Rs 27,557 crore in the year-ago period.

Talking about non-life insurance sector, the industry reported an 18.06 percent rise year-on-year to Rs 18,031.48 crore for May (excluding specialised companies, Agricultural Credit Insurance Company of India, and ECGC).

The general insurance companies, which is 91 percent of the non-life market, grew 17.45 percent in May to Rs 15,933 crore while health insurance companies reported a 22.94 rise to Rs 2,098 crore.

What's going on with life insurance firms?

The possible reason for life insurance companies’ drop in new business premium revenue might be linked to issues such as changing market dynamics, economic uncertainty and changed consumer preferences, experts say.

Additionally, there are ongoing fluctuations in the insurance market.

According to Rakesh Goyal, Director at Probus insurance, the insurance environment is continually changing and offering fresh challenges, leading to a significant number of consumer complaints and a high pendency of cases.

Earlier this year, government flagged several issues in the insurance sector such as ambiguity in insurance contracts and inflexible policy terms.

"It is natural for the sector to experience complexity and shifting dynamics as it evolves. However, it is equally critical to recognize that these obstacles present opportunities for innovation and progress. Insurance firms are responding to the changing shift by expanding their product offerings, improving client experiences, and embracing technological innovations. While the sector is facing challenges, it is also demonstrating its resilience and potential for additional expansion," Goyal told CNBC-TV18.com.

The silver lining

While life insurance companies don't give a very health picture, non-life insurance industry do have a silver lining.

Several factors can be contributed to the rise in non-life insurance rates.

"For starters, growing awareness of the value of insurance coverage has raised the demand for non-life insurance policies. Furthermore, economic growth and increased disposable incomes have resulted in a larger client base seeking insurance protection for their health, assets and obligations. Advances in underwriting and risk management practices have further enabled insurers to provide more personalized and competitive non-life insurance products," Goyal said.

The positives

The insurance landscape is changing fast and the regulator is incentivising the industry to adopt more technology. The projected growth in the insurance industry is probably driven by the popularity of health insurance products, the growing demand for motor insurance, expected increases in income levels, a greater volume of transactions in various insurance segments and the introduction of new and customized insurance products.

The regulator and the sector is also letting no stone unturned. In a move set to reshape the Indian insurance sector, the insurance amendments proposed by the government are moving closer to their final lap. The regulator is already in the process of evaluating close to 20 applications for licences from prospective insurance companies.

During 2022 too , there were a number of announcements by the regulator aimed at further driving insurance penetration, enhancing customer centricity and leveraging the growing digitalisation of the industry. The regulator has urged insurance companies to open e-insurance accounts (eIA) for customers which would act as the first step towards the dematerialisation of insurance policies. IRDAI asked firms to dematerialise new insurance policies by December 2022 and existing/old policies by December 2023.

Additionally, the regulator proposed the setting up of Bima Sugam, a digital portal which integrates the entire insurance ecosystem — insurance repositories, companies, intermediaries, customers and broker associations — on one platform. The regulator also talked about a composite licence for insurers, which would allow a life insurance company to sell non-life products and vice versa.