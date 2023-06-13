Non-life insurers' May revenue grows significantly, but not so for life segment — here're the likely reasons and key trends

The data shows that new business premium income of India's life insurance companies declined by 4.1 percent to Rs 23,477.8 crore in the month. On the other hand, the non-life insurance sector reported an 18.06 percent rise year-on-year to Rs 18,031.48 crore for May (excluding specialised companies, Agricultural Credit Insurance Company of India, and ECGC).

India's life insurance industry has witnessed a 4.10 percent drop in its total new business premium in the month of May, while the non-life insurance premium has registered a significant growth. This comes at a time when much is going on in the insurance sector. The insurance amendments proposed by the Department of Financial Services is expected to come up for discussion in the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament.

Additionally, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is following up with the interested companies to submit the required documentation to fast-track the issue of 20 new applications.

So, what numbers tell?