Life insurance sector's total premium 18% up in June, private insurers record 13% rise

The total premium growth surged by 18 percent year on-year (YoY) for the life insurance sector in the month of June. The total annual premium equivalent (APE) was 9 percent up, while individual APE rose 3 percent, the monthly data showed. The total premium advanced by 13 percent for the private insurers. While the total APE for them rose by 16 percent, individual APE was 12 percent up.

Talking about specific companies, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) reported 21 percent rise in total premium. The retail APE was 11 percent down, while total APE stood flat in June. On the other hand, HDFC Life reported 31 percent rise in total premium, while total APE rose by 28 percent. The individual APE was also 28 percent up.

ICICI Prudential reported 23 percent rise in total premium, while its total APE surged by 41 percent. The individual APE was 12 percent up. In case of Max Financial Insurance, the total premium was 45 percent up, while individual APE was 12 percent up. It total APE rose by 18 percent.