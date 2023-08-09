Life insurance revenues decline in July as LIC faces 47% drop in new business premiums

Life insurance July data: The decline in LIC's new business premiums has also led to a dip in its market share. The insurance giant's market share dropped below 60 percent, marking a decline of 288 basis points (bps) in the fiscal year 2024.

The life insurance industry witnessed a decline in new business premiums during the month of July. According to provisional data released by the Life Insurance Council, the industry's new business premium saw year-on-year drop of 29 percent, amounting to Rs 27,867 crore. This decline was primarily attributed to 47 percent decrease in new business premiums reported by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), which holds a dominant position in the market.

The decline in LIC's new business premiums has also led to a dip in its market share. The insurance giant's market share dropped below 60 percent, marking a decline of 288 basis points (bps) in the fiscal year 2024. The downward trend continued in July, with LIC experiencing a further market share decline of 171 bps compared to the previous month.

On the other hand, revenues of the merged HDFC Life were up 1 percent over last July's revenues. It became the only private insurer to lose market share in July. The company's market share dwindled by 27 bps on a month-on-month basis, though it managed to maintain almost flat market share figures for the fiscal year 2024.

Contrastingly, SBI Life witnessed a surge of 75 percent in its new business premiums, amounting to Rs 4,067 crore for the month of July. This growth translated into a gain of 168 bps in market share for SBI Life on a month-on-month basis, marking the highest market share gain within the fiscal year 2024.

For ICICI Prudential, the new business premium in July stood at Rs 1,639 crore, a 22 percent rise year-on-year and a 24 percent gain over last month.

On the other hand, the general insurance premiums reported a 14 percent year-on-year increase in the month of July. The data pointed towards an encouraging trend for the 4-month period of fiscal year 2024, with general insurance industry premiums experiencing a robust 17 percent growth compared to the previous year.

Among the standout performers in the general insurance space was ICICI Lombard. The insurer's premiums surged by 22 percent year-on-year and 25 percent on a month-on-month basis.