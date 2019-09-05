Finance
LIC's wealth in PSBs eroded by Rs 17,000 crore in a year, says report
Updated : September 05, 2019 09:33 AM IST
The report said that excluding IDBI Bank, LIC has lost more than Rs 4,800 crore in other public sector banks.
According to the report, the government's recent decision to combine 10 PSBs into four would only lead to the company's value of holdings in PSU Banks erode further.
