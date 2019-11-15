#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
LIC's equity investment in FY20 likely to reach above Rs 70,000 crore, an all-time high

Updated : November 15, 2019 09:55 PM IST

In the first half of FY20 itself, LIC has invested around Rs 33,500 crore in the equity markets.
Every year, the life insurer books a profit of Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 25,000 crore in equity profits alone.
