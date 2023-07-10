LIC records strong premium growth in June 2023 — outperforming private life insurers

In terms of individual premiums, LIC observed a marginal increase of 0.14 percent in June 2023, reaching Rs 4,294.62 crore compared to Rs 4,288.83 crore in June 2022.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday (July 10) recorded a robust performance in June 2023, witnessing a remarkable surge in premiums collected.

The company collected a total premium of Rs 24,970.82 crore, reflecting a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 20.96 percent compared to Rs 20,643.67 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, private life insurers collectively amassed premiums amounting to Rs 11,990.94 crore in June 2023, marking a rise of 13.01 percent from Rs 10,610.89 crore in June 2022.

However, for the three months ending in June 2023, LIC experienced a decline of 4.37 percent in its total premium under the individual category, which amounted to Rs 10,439.18 crore, down from Rs 10,916.67 crore.

Whereas, private life insurers witnessed a growth of 11.69 percent in premiums for June 2023, with a total of Rs 6,263.07 crore compared to Rs 5,607.36 crore in the same month the previous year.

On an aggregate basis, private life insurers collected premiums totaling Rs 15,121.71 crore in the three months ending in June 2023, indicating an 8.21 percent increase from Rs 13,974.85 crore.

When it comes to group premiums, LIC demonstrated a notable growth of 26.39 percent in June 2023, collecting premiums amounting to Rs 20,630.58 crore compared to Rs 16,322.45 crore in June 2022.

However, when considering the months of April, May, and June together, LIC experienced a decline of 7.78 percent, amassing a total premium of Rs 34,301.82 crore, down from Rs 37,195.22 crore.

In contrast, private life insurers observed a 9.75 percent growth in group premiums for June 2023, reaching Rs 4,794.58 crore compared to Rs 4,368.55 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

On an aggregate basis, private life insurers collected premiums totaling Rs 10,717.02 crore for the three months ending in June 2023, reflecting a growth of 14.49 percent from Rs 9,360.73 crore.

The standout performance for LIC in June 2023 was witnessed in the Group Yearly Renewable Premium category, which experienced a substantial growth of 40.92 percent from Rs 32.38 crore to Rs 45.63 crore.

Considering the three months ending in June 2023, LIC's group yearly renewable premium grew by 7.96 percent, amounting to Rs 96.20 crore compared to Rs 89.11 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

As for the 26 private life insurers, their group yearly renewable premium for June 2023 reached Rs 933.30 crore, showcasing a rise of 46.98 percent compared to Rs 634.98 crore in June 2022.

Collectively, the group premium for private life insurers in the three-month period ending in April, May, and June 2023 increased by 8.93 percent to Rs 2,328.94 crore from Rs 2,137.94 crore in the same period of the previous year.