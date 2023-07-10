LIC records strong premium growth in June 2023 — outperforming private life insurers

In terms of individual premiums, LIC observed a marginal increase of 0.14 percent in June 2023, reaching Rs 4,294.62 crore compared to Rs 4,288.83 crore in June 2022.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday (July 10) recorded a robust performance in June 2023, witnessing a remarkable surge in premiums collected.

The company collected a total premium of Rs 24,970.82 crore, reflecting a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 20.96 percent compared to Rs 20,643.67 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, private life insurers collectively amassed premiums amounting to Rs 11,990.94 crore in June 2023, marking a rise of 13.01 percent from Rs 10,610.89 crore in June 2022.