LIC says looking to unlock value in IDBI Bank ahead of mega IPO

Updated : February 07, 2020 10:01 PM IST

Union finance minister Nirmala Sithraman had said the government would sell a part of its 100 percent holding in LIC through an IPO in the next fiscal year.
In January 2019, LIC picked up 51 percent stake in IDBI Bank, making it the majority shareholder of the lender.
LIC chairman Kumar said though Irdai has not fixed any timeline for LIC to reduce its stake in IDBI Bank, the Reserve Bank of India has given a 12-year timeframe.
LIC IPO will benefit retail investors, says Nirmala Sitharaman

LIC IPO will benefit retail investors, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2020: Experts decode impact on your personal finances

Budget 2020: Experts decode impact on your personal finances

Money Money Money Podcast: Budget 2020 and impact on your personal finance

Money Money Money Podcast: Budget 2020 and impact on your personal finance

