Finance LIC says looking to unlock value in IDBI Bank ahead of mega IPO Updated : February 07, 2020 10:01 PM IST Union finance minister Nirmala Sithraman had said the government would sell a part of its 100 percent holding in LIC through an IPO in the next fiscal year. In January 2019, LIC picked up 51 percent stake in IDBI Bank, making it the majority shareholder of the lender. LIC chairman Kumar said though Irdai has not fixed any timeline for LIC to reduce its stake in IDBI Bank, the Reserve Bank of India has given a 12-year timeframe.