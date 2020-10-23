  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

LIC launches 'New Jeevan Shanti' plan; check benefits, premium, other details here

Updated : October 23, 2020 04:21 PM IST

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) recently launched a new deferred annuity plan known as 'New Jeevan Shanti plan'.
The plan, which can be bought offline and online, comes with two annuity options: Deferred annuity for single life, and deferred annuity for joint life.
LIC launches 'New Jeevan Shanti' plan; check benefits, premium, other details here

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

GST officials bust racket for availing Rs 50 cr illegal ITC; 1 arrested

GST officials bust racket for availing Rs 50 cr illegal ITC; 1 arrested

Tech Mahindra Q2 net profit rises 9.5% QoQ to Rs 1,065 crore; declares special dividend

Tech Mahindra Q2 net profit rises 9.5% QoQ to Rs 1,065 crore; declares special dividend

Committed to hit $1 billion biosimilar revenue by FY22: Biocon

Committed to hit $1 billion biosimilar revenue by FY22: Biocon

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement