Finance LIC launches 'New Jeevan Shanti' plan; check benefits, premium, other details here Updated : October 23, 2020 04:21 PM IST State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) recently launched a new deferred annuity plan known as 'New Jeevan Shanti plan'. The plan, which can be bought offline and online, comes with two annuity options: Deferred annuity for single life, and deferred annuity for joint life. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.