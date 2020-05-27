Finance LIC launches modified PMVVY pension scheme. Check interest rates, other details here Updated : May 27, 2020 05:10 PM IST The scheme is a non-linked, non-participating, pension scheme subsidized by the centre. This plan will be available till March 2023, LIC said in a statement, adding that the scheme can be purchased offline as well as online from LIC website. The scheme can be purchased by a lump sum purchase price and the pensioner has the option to choose either the amount of pension or the purchase price.