LIC IPO may get delayed due to procedural glitches: Fitch

Updated : February 26, 2020 01:55 PM IST

The agency expects the LIC IPO, once executed, may also encourage some of the other private sector insurance companies to list some of their shares in the stock market over the medium term.
Fitch believes that the benefits may trickle down to the entire domestic insurance industry in terms of attracting more foreign interest, which could result in an increase in foreign capital inflows into the industry.
