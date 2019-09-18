LIC infuses Rs 10.7 lakh crore in PSUs in Modi era; almost equals its investment in previous 60 years
Updated : September 18, 2019 03:20 PM IST
LIC is a major stakeholder in a dozen state-owned companies.
As of FY19, the insurer has a total investment of Rs 22.64 lakh crore in PSUs.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more