English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homefinance News

LIC Housing Finance revises lending rates by 35 basis points to 8.65%

LIC Housing Finance revises lending rates by 35 basis points to 8.65%

LIC Housing Finance revises lending rates by 35 basis points to 8.65%
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Dec 26, 2022 2:14:28 PM IST (Published)

LIC Housing Finance Ltd has increased the LIC Housing Prime Lending Rate (LHPLR) by 35 basis point and will now start from 8.65 percent.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd, one of the leading housing finance companies in India, has increased the LIC Housing Prime Lending Rate (LHPLR) by 35 basis points. The new interest rates on home loans will start from 8.65 percent effective from Monday.

Recommended Articles

View All
Pharma companies and their tryst with the USFDA import alerts in 2022

Pharma companies and their tryst with the USFDA import alerts in 2022

IST4 Min(s) Read

The Nifty 50 index is currently witnessing its worst December since 1994

The Nifty 50 index is currently witnessing its worst December since 1994

IST2 Min(s) Read

The Game of Thrones effect: How fantasy TV took centre stage in 2022

The Game of Thrones effect: How fantasy TV took centre stage in 2022

IST5 Min(s) Read

View | The 48th GST Council meeting was a disappointing affair

View | The 48th GST Council meeting was a disappointing affair

IST5 Min(s) Read


“The increase in rates is in tune with the market conditions. Despite the global headwinds disrupting many economies, India’s economic position remains strong. As far as the real estate sector is concerned, there is good sustenance in the home buying activity,” Y. Viswanatha Gowd, MD and CEO, said.
LIC Housing Finance was promoted by Life Insurance Corporation in 1989 and a public issue was made in 1994. Later in 2004, the company launched its maiden GDR offering. In addition, the company also distributes its products through branches of its subsidiary LIC HFL Financial Services Ltd. 
Also Read:Bajaj Finance increases fixed deposit interest rates by up to 25 basis points
Earlier, prominent banks have also been increasing their fixed deposit interest rates in India in accordance with the consequences of the RBI's policy. The banks have altered their FD rates on a few specific maturity periods for terms between 12 months and 24 months.
The lending division of Bajaj Finserv Limited - Bajaj Finance increased its fixed-rate (FD) rates by up to 25 basis points for terms of 12 to 24 months. The bank said updated FD rates would apply to new deposits and renewals up to Rs. 5 crores. Also, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited last week hiked its interest rate by 7 percent in the 390 Days (12 months 25 days), 391 days, and 23 months tenors.
Also Read:Kotak Mahindra Bank increases fixed deposit interest rates up to 7%
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

LIC Housing Finance Ltd

Previous Article

Insurance regulator reaches out to life and general insurers on COVID-19 preparedness

Next Article

Venugopal Dhoot, Chanda Kochhar and husband arrested: Here’s how the Videocon-ICICI Bank loan fraud case moved