LIC, EPFO to get considerable amount from Reliance Capital bonds: Report

Large institutional investors like LIC and Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) are expected to recover a considerable amount from the quick resolution of Reliance Capital even as bondholders prepare to recover half their investments from the stressed financier's debt instruments, reports said.

The RBI has appointed an administrator to oversee the process of referring the company for the insolvency resolution.

Bondholders of Reliance Capital had urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 4 to refer Reliance Capital to the bankruptcy courts as they faced challenges in the asset monetisation process and non-cooperation from the company. The trustee for bondholders, Vistra ITCL, has put Reliance Capital's assets like its insurance ventures, asset reconstruction firm and securities arm on sale.

With RBI taking control of the troubled financial services company, bondholders expect these operating subsidiaries to yield good value, industry executives dealing with Reliance Capital investments told Economic Times.

LIC and EPFO have a combined exposure of about Rs 6,000 crore in Reliance Capital bonds, while the total outstanding is estimated to be around Rs 15,000 crore.

"Multiplicity of lender/investor opinion was causing hindrance for this debt resolution. It will now move in a time-bound manner," a person aware of the development told Economic Times.

Reliance Capital said it would cooperate with the RBI-appointed administrator “for expeditious resolution of its debt in the best interests of stakeholders".

In October, two Singapore-based distressed investors have reportedly picked up securities with five-year residual maturities from local banks worth Rs 490 crore.

Another top mutual fund company with an estimated investment of Rs 130 crore in Reliance Capital has side-pocketed its exposure, meaning it has segregated an asset and its corresponding liabilities. Now, any recovery from that asset will be directly added to the unitholders' net asset value.

Last year, a committee of creditors had invited expressions of interest from global investors for Reliance Capital's stake in subsidiaries and assets such as Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, Reliance General Insurance, Reliance Securities and Reliance Asset Reconstruction Company.

However, following disagreements, the committee could not reach a conclusion despite local and global investors like OakTree and JC Flower evincing interest in these assets.