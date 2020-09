Liberty General Insurance has launched a new health insurance product called as ‘HealthPrime Connect’. This is a comprehensive product for all health emergencies that offers life-long renewal benefit to its customers and offers a sum insured option of up to Rs 1 crore coverage with no sub-limits, no co-pays and no room rent capping, Liberty General Insurance said in a statement.

The policy has been introduced in three variants, viz., HealthPrime Connect Essential, HealthPrime Connect Optimum, and HealthPrime Connect Optimum Plus, it said.

‘HealthPrime Connect’ policy has all the important features of an ideal health insurance plan such as restore benefit cover which automatically restores the basic sum insured upon exhaustion of the sum insured and accrued cumulative bonus, during the policy period; bariatric surgery for treatment of obesity and weight control; emergency worldwide coverage which enables the customers to travel freely anywhere in the world without the fear of medical emergencies, Liberty General Insurance said.

The policy offers several other benefits to the policyholders such as day-care treatments, organ donor expenses, laser eye surgery, AYUSH treatment, infertility treatment cover, personal accident & critical illness cover, maternity cover, vaccination expense coverage of the new born, cover against pre-hospitalization and post-hospitalization expenses, among others.

Each of the product variant comes with numerous features and benefits to help customers get quality health care.