Finance
LGT buys majority stake in Validus Wealth
Updated : June 27, 2019 03:22 PM IST
Validus Wealth, formerly known as WGC Wealth, employs more than 150 staff and is present in nine cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.
The company, which was established in 2018, aims at offering investments, lending, succession planning and protection services for investors.
