LGT buys majority stake in Validus Wealth

Private bank and asset manager LGT, owned by Liechtenstein's princely family, has agreed to buy a majority stake in Validus Wealth, a wealth management firm, to gain a foothold in India's growing market for high-net-worth private clients, LGT said on Thursday.

It gave no financial terms for the deal, in which current management will continue to hold the rest of Validus shares.

Validus Wealth, formerly known as WGC Wealth, employs more than 150 staff and is present in nine cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

The company, which was established in 2018, aims at offering investments, lending, succession planning and protection services for investors.

The firm was formerly promoted by Wadhawan Global Capital, the promoter of Dewan Housing Finance Corp, which has been hit by a liquidity crisis that emerged in September 2018 after defaults on payments by the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) group.

After completion of the transaction, Validus will become part of LGT Group and be more closely aligned with the LGT brand, LGT said in a statement.

wealth