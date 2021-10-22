Leveraging cognitive automation for enriching credit processes

The credit business has seen a lot of action over the past few years with various fintech's entering the space as a collaborator or as a competitor to the traditional banks and NBFCs. The former role i.e. as a collaborator is more prominent than the latter. The fintech’s have a fitment in the entire ecosystem which is why they are flourishing. The value is the reach and the ease of bringing the customers on board.

At the core of it, there are two aspects to the technology platform brought by fintech. The first one is the app which is bringing in the reach and speed of execution. Behind the app in most cases is the cognitive engine which powers the app. It is here that the differentiator for the fintech platform or even the brick and mortar bank/NBFC lies. The breadth and the depth of coverage here determine the effectiveness of the technology engine.

In the case of the traditional brick and mortar shops offering business banking services also the key differentiator lies in how well they are able to manage the risk and at the same time grow the business. The spreads are done by the credit analysts who get into a detailed analysis of the financial results and reconstruct the balance sheet and P&L in their own format with their own definitions. Based on the standardized balance sheet and P&L (I.e. the financial spread) the ratio analysis and other forms of analysis is done to understand the risk.

In addition, there are other sources of data also in business banking which become important such as the news and bank account statements. When it comes to news, it is important to look at not just the current news but even historical news. In case of mid-sized SMEs there is news but you will find them in the regional news editions and in tier II or tier III media. Sometimes even in the vernacular media. As a risk analyst it is important to study historical news because many times there are events in the past that could impact the risk of the portfolio. For instance, litigation that happened maybe say five years back would be important to be analysed.

Bank account statements also reveal a part of the story. While in retail banking assessing bank account statements is critical, it is equally important to assess the health of an SME.

With GST data now becoming easily available analysing cash flows is very important. More and more we will see a shift towards cash flow-based lending as opposed to collateral-based lending. With the GST data, it is important to correlate the invoice data on the GST network with the bank statements of the customer.

With all such unstructured data streams, it becomes important to have a strong Techfin platform operating behind either the fintech or the brick and mortar business. It is important to have a comprehensive cognitive automation platform that can analyze all unstructured sources such as the news, bank statements, financial results and even the invoices on the GST network.

Take the case of financial spreads, traditionally a seasoned credit analyst would take around two to three hours to do the spreads of one company. However, with a powerful cognitive automation platform backing it the spreads could be done in a few minutes (five to ten minutes). So if you want to expand the size of the loan book in the traditional world it would depend on the number of credit analysts you could hire. If on average it takes you a day per spread (assuming a mix of seasoned and junior credit analysts) then you can calculate the number of credit proposals that you can analyse in a month.

While bank statement analysers have been there for some time. However, real differentiator would be a platform that can handle spreads, bank statements, news and other documents such as invoices etc along with correlation with the data on the GST network.

So the power of the cognitive tech fin engine would determine how efficiently and effectively a fintech or the bank/NBFC can manage their risk.

The author, Pravin Lal, is CEO and Founder at Capital Quant Solutions. The views expressed are personal