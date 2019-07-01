Finance
Lenders of troubled DHFL to meet today
Updated : July 01, 2019 06:52 AM IST
The debt recast plan will be arrived at as per the RBI's revised circular on resolving asset quality stress, they said.
The consortium of 30 lenders led by state-run Union Bank of India, which includes banks and other financial institutions, may also consider the conversion of debt into equity that can make them the largest shareholder in the mortgage lender, sources said over the weekend.
