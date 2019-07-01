#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs and lows on June 28
Asian shares inch up as investors await Trump-Xi meeting
Oil prices steady, focus turns to G20 gathering
Rupee settles 8 paise higher at 69.07 against US dollar
Motilal Oswal
Home Finance
Finance

Lenders of troubled DHFL to meet today

Updated : July 01, 2019 06:52 AM IST

The debt recast plan will be arrived at as per the RBI's revised circular on resolving asset quality stress, they said.
The consortium of 30 lenders led by state-run Union Bank of India, which includes banks and other financial institutions, may also consider the conversion of debt into equity that can make them the largest shareholder in the mortgage lender, sources said over the weekend.
Lenders of troubled DHFL to meet today
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Top stocks to watch out for on July 1: DHFL, JSW Steel, Reliance Home Finance, Godrej Properties, Avenue Supermarts

Top stocks to watch out for on July 1: DHFL, JSW Steel, Reliance Home Finance, Godrej Properties, Avenue Supermarts

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on July 1

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on July 1

Oil prices rise more than 1% after Russia agrees to extend OPEC+ deal

Oil prices rise more than 1% after Russia agrees to extend OPEC+ deal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV