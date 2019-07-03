Lenders likely to extend fresh credit lines to DHFL, says report

Lenders to Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) are likely to consider extending fresh credit lines to the crisis-hit company to help it revive the lending operations, Business Standard reported, citing sources in the know.

The report said that the banks expressed their willingness to consider the proposal in the first round of the meeting held on Monday.

"Since the issue is that of liquidity and not business failure, banks are interested in considering fresh credit lines to DHFL if it could help revive the company's lending activities," one of the sources was quoted as saying in the report.

According to the report, the consortium of lenders may provide loans worth Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000 crore to the company over a year.