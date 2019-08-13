Finance
Law firm issues apology to Indiabulls Housing Finance over false suit, shares jump 14%
Updated : August 13, 2019 10:44 AM IST
Indiabulls Housing Finance on Tuesday received a public apology from Managium Juris LLP, the office of Kislay Panday for filing a petition against the housing finance company with false and sensational allegations in regards of merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank.
Managium Juris LLP accepted the fact that they sensationalized allegations against Indiabulls and caused harassment to the company.
At the end of the release, the law firm also hinted on other people trying to scuttle Indiabulls Housing merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank for their own vested interests and reasons.
