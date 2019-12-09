Finance
Large urban co-operative banks likely to come under banking act, says report
Updated : December 09, 2019 12:16 PM IST
Large urban co-operative banks (UCBs) may come solely under the provisions of the Banking Regulation (BR) Act.
The new framework will affect 1,551 UCBs in the country which have a total business of Rs 7.36 trillion.
The changes will end the issue of dual control of UCBs, which has been prevailing for 54 years.
