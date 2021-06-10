Land monetisation SPV blueprint likely by September

The government is finalising a special purpose vehicle (SPV) blueprint for land monetisation and sources in the know say that it should be up by September this year.

In the last budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that an SPV for monetising surplus land of government by direct sale or concessional means would be looked into.

The government has ‘smart organization’ in mind as far as the SPV for land monetization is concerned. The professional experts, who will be part of the SPV, are going to liaise with the ministries and CPSEs, work out the approval, the permissions and the land records.

