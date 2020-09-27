  • SENSEX
Lakshmi Vilas Bank seeks to reassure depositors after CEO, directors ousted at AGM

Updated : September 27, 2020 08:06 PM IST

Lakshmi Vilas Bank said that all the existing employees would continue to be in “full service as usual, and remain ever committed as usual to serve customers”.
At the bank’s AGM held on September 25, shareholders had rejected the appointment of S Sundar, MD & CEO of the bank, and that of six other non-executive.
