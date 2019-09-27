Lakshmi Vilas Bank downplays FIR filed against bank on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy

Tamil Nadu-based Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) on Friday downplayed the First Information Report (FIR) filed against the bank by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi police for cheating, criminal breach of trust by banker, criminal misappropriation and criminal conspiracy.

The FIR was filed on yesterday (September 26) based on a complaint by Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

According to a statement released by LVB, the bank said mere registration of FIR against the bank does not mean anything, at this stage, and this is a desperate measure by RFL.

"The bank is committed to cooperate with the investigating agencies and regulatory authorities apparently in order to bring out the malicious attempts of RFL to mislead the public to cover up massive fraud indulged by their own promoters/employees/group companies," LVB said.

Denying the charges put by RFL, the lender claimed that it had adjusted deposit loans aggregating to Rs 794 crore, extended to M/s. RHC Holding Private Limited and M/s. Ranchem Private Limited, group companies of M/s Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) against RFL’s deposits during 2017-18.

However, LVB said, "Disputing the said adjustment, RFL has filed a suit against the bank in May 2018 before the High Court of Delhi and the same is being defended appropriately by the bank. RFL had also filed an interim application in the suit claiming attachment of the assets of the bank, its employees, directors etc."