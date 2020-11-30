Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Nifty could see resistance at 13,150 zone: IIFL's Anu Jain
Asian shares grind lower amid vaccine doubts, economic concern
Oil prices slip in cautious trade ahead of OPEC+ meet
Rupee slumps 35 paise to 74.76 against US dollar
Home Finance
Finance

Lakshmi Vilas Bank customers can access all services; no change in interest rates as of now: DBS

Updated : November 30, 2020 02:40 PM IST

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) has now been amalgamated with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of DBS Group Holdings Ltd
All LVB employees will continue to be in service and are now employees of DBIL on the same terms and conditions of service as under LVB, it added.
On November 17, a 30-day moratorium was imposed on the crisis-ridden LVB restricting cash withdrawal at Rs 25,000 per depositor.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank customers can access all services; no change in interest rates as of now: DBS

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Carlyle Group in advanced stages to acquire Granules India for around $1 billion, say sources

Carlyle Group in advanced stages to acquire Granules India for around $1 billion, say sources

Govt caps surge pricing by cab aggregators at 1.5 times of base fare, issues other guidelines

Govt caps surge pricing by cab aggregators at 1.5 times of base fare, issues other guidelines

RBI has set precedence in LVB bond write-off, will hurt other banks: Report

RBI has set precedence in LVB bond write-off, will hurt other banks: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement