Finance Lakshmi Vilas Bank customers can access all services; no change in interest rates as of now: DBS Updated : November 30, 2020 02:40 PM IST Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) has now been amalgamated with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of DBS Group Holdings Ltd All LVB employees will continue to be in service and are now employees of DBIL on the same terms and conditions of service as under LVB, it added. On November 17, a 30-day moratorium was imposed on the crisis-ridden LVB restricting cash withdrawal at Rs 25,000 per depositor.