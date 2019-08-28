Lakshmi Vilas Bank CEO resigns ahead of proposed merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance

Parthasarathi Mukherjee has resigned as managing director and chief executive officer of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

Mukherjee quit citing personal reasons, the bank informed the bourses late in the evening.

"Parthasarathi Mukherjee, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of our Bank has submitted his resignation letter dated 28th August 2019, owing to personal reasons," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Mukherjee's resignation comes ahead of Lalshi Vilas Bank's proposed merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Indiabulls Housing Finance had earlier said it expects RBI to take a decision on its merger plan by October, and proposed Sameer Gehlaut as the non-executive Chairman and Gagan Banga as the MD and CEO of the amalgamated entity.

The merger proposal was cleared by Competition Commission of India in June this year, and is pending RBI nod, among other approvals.