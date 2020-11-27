Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Lakshmi Vilas Bank becomes DBS India; 94-year old bank part of history now

Updated : November 27, 2020 07:14 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India had announced November 27 as the effective date of merger for LVB with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL).
All the branches of LVB will function as branches of DBIL with effect from November 27, the RBI had said in a statement.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank becomes DBS India; 94-year old bank part of history now

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Carlyle Group in advanced stages to acquire Granules India for $1 billion, say sources

Carlyle Group in advanced stages to acquire Granules India for $1 billion, say sources

RBI has set precedence in LVB bond write-off, will hurt other banks: Report

RBI has set precedence in LVB bond write-off, will hurt other banks: Report

Adani Transmission acquires 49% stake in Alipurduar for Rs 1,300 crore

Adani Transmission acquires 49% stake in Alipurduar for Rs 1,300 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement