Finance Lakshmi Vilas Bank becomes DBS India; 94-year old bank part of history now Updated : November 27, 2020 07:14 PM IST The Reserve Bank of India had announced November 27 as the effective date of merger for LVB with DBS Bank India Ltd (DBIL). All the branches of LVB will function as branches of DBIL with effect from November 27, the RBI had said in a statement. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.