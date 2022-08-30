Lack of standardisation in fraud reporting across lenders: Kotak Mahindra Bank

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini On Monday, RBI executive director Anil Kumar Sharma said that the central bank is considering setting up a fraud registry to create a database of fraudulent websites, phones and various modus operandi used for digital fraud.

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday said that there is lack of standardisation in fraud reporting across banks and it has appealed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) twice to enforce standardisation in reporting requirements.

"We have observed a significant variance in what is chosen to be reported to the regulator by other banks. We have appealed to the regulator vide our letters dated March 17, 2022 and August 30, 2022 on the same. The total number of frauds reported by Kotak Mahindra Bank in line with regulatory requirements, also include instances of skimming, phishing, vishing, ecommerce frauds, across debit cards, credit cards, UPI, mobile banking, internet banking, payment gateways etc. regardless of whether customers and/or the bank faced losses, or whether the fraud amounts were recovered eventually," it said in a statement.

For the period reported, of the 5,278 instances for Kotak Mahindra Bank , 97 percent are digital and card related frauds that occurred due to customers unwittingly compromising their credentials by clicking on unknown links, or giving access to their devices or sharing their credentials with unscrupulous individuals willingly, the lender said.

"It is our submission that other banks do not appear to be exhaustively or uniformly reporting these types of frauds. Such frauds are not a reflection of

any vulnerabilities in the bank’s secure infrastructure and systems," the bank said.

ALSO READ | All points mentioned by RBI satisfactorily addressed: City Union Bank on inspection report

The bank further said that they have seen a steady downward trend

year-on-year (27 percent) in such digital fraud transactions reported by customers while customer acquisition and digital transactions are increasing exponentially.

On Monday, RBI executive director Anil Kumar Sharma said that the central bank is considering setting up a fraud registry to create a database of fraudulent websites, phones and various modus operandi used for digital fraud.

"There is no definite timeline for setting up of the fraud registry. At present, we are talking to different stakeholders including different departments like payments and settlement and supervision of RBI," he said.

Payment system participants will be provided access to this registry for near-real time fraud monitoring. The aggregated fraud data will be published to educate customers on emerging risks.

Sharma also said that the customers of the Credit Information Company (CIC) would come under the Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RB-IOS), 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year launched an integrated consumer grievance redressal mechanism for addressing service deficiencies in banking, NBFCs and digital payment systems.

ALSO READ | Escalation of geopolitical tensions biggest risk to growth outlook, says RBI official