The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the report of the Expert Committee on Resolution Framework for Covid-19 related Stress.

The committee, headed by KV Kamath, has recommended financial parameters including aspects related to leverage, liquidity and debt serviceability.

The recommendations of the committee have broadly been accepted by the RBI.

The Committee has recommended financial ratios for 26 sectors, which could be factored by lending institutions while finalizing a resolution plan for a borrower.

The 26 identified sectors include auto components, up to dealership, auto manufacturing, aviation, building materials, cement, construction among others.

Consumer durables/FMCG, corp retail outlets, gems & jewellery, hotels-restaurants-tourism, iron & steel manufacturing, logistics, mining, on ferrous metals, pharma manufacturing, power, port, real estate, roads, shipping are also included.

The KV Kamath panel has suggested lending institutions to mandatorily keep 5 key ratios in mind while framing resolution plans.

The lenders will mandatorily consider total outstanding liabilities/adjusted tangible networth, total debt/EBITDA, Current Ratio, Debt Service Coverage Ratio, and average debt service coverage ratio.

Further, the lenders are free to consider other financial parameters in addition to 5 mandatory ones. The lenders may at their discretion, adopt a graded approach depending on the severity of the impact on the borrowers, the report said.