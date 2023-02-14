KPMG & CNBC-TV18 Present 'The Budget 2023- Fine Print' | Prashant Nair

The Budget 2023 was announced with several personal tax implications. KPMG and CNBC-TV18 have organised a special program called Budget 2023 - The Fine Print with different expert viewpoints while also awaiting clarity on several policies,

In an episode moderated by Prashant Nair, speakers like Parizad Sirwalla, Global Mobility Services Head at KPMG India; Simachal Mohanty, Head Global Taxation at Dr. Reddy's Laboratories; and Navin Jain, Tax Director at DIAGEO decoded Budget 2023 for us.

Is comparing the old and new tax regimes as clear as day and night? Which one should you opt for depending on the income bracket you fall under and what are its implications? Sharing her thoughts on this Parizad said, "Two years back the Finance Minister had very clearly laid out an optional tax regime. On the lines of the corporate tax regime, the intention is very clear even in the current Budget. The intent is to move towards a lower tax structure when it comes to personal taxes and does away with exemptions and deductions going forward. The scheme that was introduced two years ago did not find any takers because it did away with most of the exemptions and deductions that individuals were very popularly used to. With an intention to lure taxpayers to this new tax regime, changes have been seen.

Despite changes like the basic exemption limit being increased to 3 lakhs under the new tax regime, a tax rate of 25% has been dropped, the rebate threshold being raised from 5 lakhs to 7 lakhs, etc what is the breakeven? As an individual taxpayer, it will depend a lot on your gross income and the deductions you are availing. Individuals earning above Rs 5 crores will benefit from the new tax regime."

What are the new surcharge rates under the new tax regime? What is the reason to bring the rates down from 37% to 25% for individuals having income above Rs 5 crore? As per messages on social media, does the 37% surcharge rate still prevail under the old regime? Clarifying these aspects, Mr. Navin said, "The stated intent of the government is to do away with the exemptions and make the new regime the popular regime. The surcharge reduction is applicable only under the new regime and not the old one. As the Finance Minister stated in her speech, the maximum rate of 42.744% has been brought down to 39%, due to the reduction of the surcharge. Individuals with income above Rs 5 crore will benefit with a tax advantage of 3.744% under the new regime."

There are several tax benefits under the roll-over tax changes under section 54 and section 54F. Gauging the impact of limiting capital gains deduction on the sale of capital assets under these sections to Rs 10 crore and should one do it before 31st March 2023, Mr. Navin said, "As per the earlier Bill, these deductions intended to encourage the housing sector and provide impetus to the new construction activity. However, it was seen the HNIs were claiming huge deductions on account of investment in new house property. With the new regime, the goal is to restrict this limit to Rs. 10 crores and any capital above this limit will not be allowed for deduction and will be taxed. However, this will only be applicable from the financial year 2023-2024."

It appears that interest on housing loans will not be allowed to be claimed twice under the new tax regime. Does this mean as a taxpayer, one can choose when to use this? Sharing his thoughts on this Mr. Simachal said, "As per the old regime, a taxpayer was availing the benefit under three different brackets. However, some taxpayers attempted to club these deductions which led to a double deduction. Aiming to curb this, the new tax regime entails that the taxpayer cannot avail of both deductions under Section 24 as well as the cost of acquisition under Section 48. The double deduction is denied. Way forward there can be two types of taxpayers - those availing of the new regime and those who will embrace the old tax regime. For the new taxpayers, the choice is simple - they cannot avail of double deductions; they can only capitalise the interest as the cost of acquisition. Those opting for the old tax regime, have the option to claim the interest as a deduction up to the limit of Rs 2 lakhs and the balance amount they can capitalise."

The Budget 2023 will see several people affected when it comes to personal tax. However, with the economy growing, these changes will turn out to be fruitful.

Watch the full episode here: https://youtu.be/b15OfDdpL8M

This is a Partnered Post