KPMG & CNBC-TV18 Present The Budget 2023 - Fine Print | With Surabhi Upadhyay

Budget 2023 has created quite a stir in the Banking and Financial Services sector. What then is its impact and what opportunities does it hold for these sectors?

In a special session organised by KPMG and CNBC-TV18 called Budget 2023- Fine Print and moderated by Surabhi Upadhyay, a panel of experts comprising Sunil Badala, Partner and National Head of BFSI Tax at KPMG India; Dipesh Shah, Executive Director of IFSC Authority; Amit Patwardhan, Head of Taxation at HSBC India; and Tarun Rustagi, CFO at Canara HSBC Life decoded this for us.

The biggest hit of Budget 2023 was the non-term policies and ULIPs getting the tax heat and hitting the headlines. Sharing his thoughts on the same, Mr. Sunil said, "It's pretty much what people have been talking about. This is concerning the high-premium policies wherein effective from 1st April 2023 if you have paid more than 5 lakh rupees for a certain policy, the entire proceeds will not be exempt in the hands of the policyholders. This has created a big hue and cry in the insurance industry. The CBDT will come up with a mechanism for how this will be taxed going forward. But, it looks like whatever premium you pay will be deducted from the final proceeds you receive and the balance amount will be subject to tax. Also, if you have claimed a deduction under Section 80C (1.5 lakhs premium) will get added to your income. It's a huge negative for the insurance sector."

The fine points related to Budget 2023 are still awaited. What will be the tax payout structure? What policies will be covered in this? Sharing his interpretations, Mr. Tarun said, "The first phase was introduced in 2021 where unit-linked policies were capped at 2.5 lakh rupees. In this Budget, non-ULIPs are capped at 5 lakh rupees. A client can pay a premium as a combination but if it exceeds the said amount, the proceeds for that policy will be taxed. The double impact is that it will be taxed under Income From Other Sources under the normal slab and will have an impact on such kinds of policies."

Will this new policy impact those who pay a hefty premium? Or will it have a universal impact? "Everyone will get impacted if your total premium outlay is more than 5 lakh rupees other than non-ULIPs. Other than term insurance where the debt benefits are still allowed or exempt, you will get impacted. The government needs to give more clarity on how the exemptions will work", Mr. Tarun further added.

Market-linked debentures are coming to the forefront now that the taxation structure has changed. Is it a disruptive move? Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Sunil said, "Currently, depending on your period of holding, you classify them as a long-term capital asset and short-term capital asset. Under the new Budget, all of these MLDs will be classified as short-term capital assets regardless of the period of holding which means it will be taxed at the rate applicable for STCAs which is much higher."

Owing to the impact of the Budget on REITs and InVITs, is it going to make this class of products a little less attractive? Sharing his thoughts Mr. Amit said, "In terms of these products they have always been tax transparent. However, there existed ambiguity on how repayment would be taxed across different positions. Though the policy isn't favourable, there is clarity on how repayment will be taxed now."

In terms of announcements for the BFSI sector, there seems to be only one silver lining - GIFT IFSC. Sharing his thoughts on the same, Mr. Dipesh said, "There have been several announcements which have been made from both - a tax and a non-tax perspective. It brings the International Financial Services Center to par with other financial centres from a pre-perspective. In terms of ease of doing business, earlier several approvals were required to set up a new unit to get started in a financial centre. The new announcement has brought all such approvals under a unified regulator - IFSC Authority.

So, when you set up a new unit - whether in India or abroad, the IFSC Authority serves as a coordinating body for all approvals. Next, the objective of the IFSC authority has been how to onshore offshore financial services. For this, the Indian Institutional Banks have now been allowed to do acquisition financing. Also, the derivative instruments have been recognised under the SCRA for the IFSC zone which will act as a great enabler to onshore businesses from offshore centres."

