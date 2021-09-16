Kotak Mahindra Group buys vehicle financing portfolio of Volkswagen Finance

Kotak Mahindra Group on Thursday said it has acquired Volkswagen Finance Private Ltd (VWFPL), the vehicle financing loan portfolio of Volkswagen Group's Indian captive financing arm.

Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited (Kotak Prime) will acquire the passenger cars and two-wheelers portfolio, and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL) will acquire the commercial vehicles portfolio of VWFPL, it said.

Also read:

With this acquisition, Kotak will gain access to over 30,000 high-quality customers with a total loan outstanding with VWFPL of around Rs 1,340 crore.

Kotak said, "All these acquired loans are classified as Standard Loans as per the current Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines." In addition to the standard loans, Kotak has also acquired the non-performing assets portfolio of VWFPL.