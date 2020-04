Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has said that it would hold a board meeting on April 22 to approve raising equity capital through private placement, follow-on public offering (FPO), Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) or a combination of these.

The bank informed the exchanges, "A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on April 22, 2020 (Wednesday) to consider raising of equity capital by the Bank through private placement, follow-on public offering (FPO), Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) or through a combination thereof, as may be considered appropriate, subject to shareholders' approval and governmental/regulatory/statutory approvals and requirements, as applicable."

The fund raising by the bank comes after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked promoter, billionaire Uday Kotak, to reduce stake in the bank to 26 percent by August, 2020 from about 30 percent held currently.

On January 30, the bank disclosed to exchanges that it had reached an agreement with the regulator in the long disputed issue of promoter stake, and the bank was therefore withdrawing its case against RBI filed at the Bombay High Court in the matter.

It said that RBI had conveyed its in-principle acceptance for promoters to bring down their stake to 26 percent within six months of the final approval, which came in February, and thereafter directed promoters to not purchase paid up voting equity shares’ of the bank until they reached 15 percent shareholding or such higher percentage as permitted by RBI from time to time.

Uday Kotak now has time until August to bring down his stake in the bank by about 4 percent to comply with RBI directions.