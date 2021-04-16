Kotak Mahindra Bank seen among potential suitors for Citi's retail business

Citibank India’s consumer banking business is up for grabs, with the global giant announcing its decision to exit India's retail operations.

CNBC-TV18 first reported the development on Thursday.

According to a note by Credit Suisse, Kotak Mahindra Bank may be a key contender to buy out Citi’s retail operations, including the high-margin cards business.

Ashish Gupta, Head of Research at Credit Suisse wrote in a note that Citi’s retail business may add about 6 to 10 percent to the retail book of larger private banks in India. He also said that it may add about 5 to 8 percent to the customer base of the larger private banks. Given that the global giant in primarily focused on the affluent segment, even this relatively small business may be of interest to several banks. When Royal Bank of Scotland exited India, it had similarly sold its business to RBL Bank.

“Kotak Bank has been looking for inorganic opportunities, and may be among the more keen ones,” the Credit Suisse note said.

“What we need is to get more customers, need to get more customers engaged and need to sell them the appropriate range of products across asset liabilities and services. The way to get new customers in this new world is digital, physical or somebody else’s customers which we can get at some point of time. So all the 3 options are the way to get customers,” Uday Kotak, the MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank had said in an analyst call in October 2020.

While announcing its first-quarter earnings for 2021, Citigroup’s global CEO Jane Fraser announced the bank’s exit from consumer banking in India and a dozen other markets.

“While the other 13 markets have excellent businesses, we don’t have the scale we need to compete. We believe our capital, investment dollars and other resources are better deployed against higher returning opportunities in wealth management and our institutional businesses in Asia. We will continue to update you on strategic decisions as we make them while we work to increase the returns we deliver to our shareholders,” Fraser said.

Citi had assets of Rs 2.18 lakh crores as of March 2020, with a deposit base of Rs 1.57 lakh crores. It has a small network of 35 branches in India and serves 2.9 million customers with 1.2 million bank accounts and 2.2 million credit card accounts as of FY20.

While Citi was counted among the top two players in the cards business a decade ago, it has steadily lost market share to competitors like HDFC Bank as it did not invest enough in the business. It now ranks sixth in the pecking order and has about a 4 percent share in card issuance.

While Kotak Mahindra Bank is seen as one of the key contenders, other private banks are also likely to evaluate the opportunity.

According to another note from Macquarie, SBI Cards, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are among the larger players that may evaluate buying out Citibank's business. Smaller players like RBL Bank, DBS Bank, IndusInd Bank, and IDFC First Bank are also potential suitors, Macquarie said. "DBS has recently partnered with Bajaj Finance for co-branded cards to be launched soon, which means RBL (which was the only partner with Bajaj until now) may see the loss of wallet share from Bajaj Finance," it noted.

Macquarie noted that Citi has consistently had 15–25 percent higher spend per card against the industry average, indicating higher spending power of its cardholders. This may be a key attraction.