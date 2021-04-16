Kotak Mahindra Bank seen among potential suitors for Citi's retail business Updated : April 16, 2021 09:58 AM IST Citibank India’s consumer banking business is up for grabs, with the global giant announcing its decision to exit India's retail operations. According to a note by Credit Suisse, Kotak Mahindra Bank may be a key contender to buy out Citi’s retail operations, including the high-margin cards business. Published : April 16, 2021 09:04 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply