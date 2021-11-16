Kotak Mahindra Bank, PVR Cinemas launch co-branded movie debit card; offer vouchers, reward points: Here's how to apply

Kotak Mahindra Bank and multiplex chain operator PVR on Tuesday launched a co-branded debit card, claiming to be the first ones to offer such a product in the movie and entertainment genre. The partners are seeking to leverage on the rise in usage of debit cards in the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic and the reopening of cinemas across India.
On taking Kotak PVR debit cards, users will get joining vouchers and earn points on every transaction on the debit card (at PVR and outside PVR as well), with no upper limit on the points earned. Points can be redeemed all year round on PVR movie tickets and/or on food and beverages at PVR, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement.
Further, Kotak PVR debit cardholders will get automatically enrolled to the PVR Privilege Plus programme, PVR’s loyalty programme, with enhanced benefits - over and above the PVR Privilege programme.
Here are other offerings of the card (Compiled by Kotak Mahindra Bank):
How to apply for the Kotak PVR debit card?
Existing eligible KMBL customers can apply online for the Kotak PVR Debit Card through the Kotak Mobile Banking app, Net Banking, the Kotak.com website or by visiting any Kotak branch across India, the bank said.
Non-KMBL customers can open a Kotak Savings Account and then apply for a Kotak PVR debit card directly, it added.
