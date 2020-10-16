Finance
Kotak Mahindra Bank offers home loans starting at 7% under festive scheme
Updated : October 16, 2020 10:29 PM IST
Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday reduced its interest rate on home loans to 7 percent, at par with market leader SBI's offering.
The new scheme will be for a month and will address a customer's needs ranging from borrowing to shopping to payments to savings.
Further, customers opening new savings bank accounts will get a voucher of Rs 250 which can be spent on Flipkart or Amazon.