Mini Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank led the banking pack lower on Thursday amid volatile trade, as volatility increased on Dalal Street on the last day of the September futures & options series.

Financial stocks succumbed to selling pressure in the second half of a volatile session on Thursday, leading the benchmark indices into the red on the last day of the September derivative series. Nervousness also persisted ahead of the outcome of a key meeting of the RBI's rate-setting panel.

However, many analysts remain upbeat on the heavyweight banking basket — undeterred by the wild swings in the space — citing limited risk to their earnings and reasonable valuations.

The last Thursday of the month — also known as the expiry day — is typically marked with high volatility as traders scramble to square off their positions before the expiry of monthly futures and options contracts by the end of the session.

CLSA sees upside to the tune of 15-46 percent in five stocks from the banking space: Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank. Its top pick from the pack is Axis Bank, which has "very attractive risk reward", followed by ICICI Bank and SBI.

'Large banks to stand tall in the storm'

According to CLSA, the global macro environment remains uncertain with unprecedented rate hikes and recession fears, and the outlook for India’s banks remains favourable with benign asset quality, and improving loan growth and margins.

"Rising rates might impact growth from the high levels currently, but our analysis suggests risk to asset quality is low, and we expect margins to inch up by 10-20 bps over the next 2-3 quarters. India financials have outperformed, and with low risk to earnings and reasonable valuations we expect large Indian banks to stand tall in this storm," the brokerage said.

“As most people are overweight on financials, it will mean that when there is a sell-off, you will get the biggest impact there. But does it change the underlying thesis for financials? No," market expert Anand Tandon told CNBC-TV18.

"The underlying thesis remains that credit growth in India has finally picked up, bank balance sheets are in good shape and the increase between the credit growth versus the liability growth has now moved in the favour of credit growth. So consequently you will see interest rates going up both for lender and the borrower,” he said.

This week, India entered a festive season which typically gives a fillip to banks as people borrow more. Top bankers have expressed optimism about robust credit growth.