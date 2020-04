Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed a steep growth in deposits in the March quarter of FY20 (Q4FY20). The lender's deposits rose 16.4 percent year on year to Rs 2,62,900 crore. It was up 9.8 percent on a QoQ basis.

Kotak Bank's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 2,19,500 crore as of March 31, 2020, a rise of 6.7 percent against Rs 2,05,695 crore as of March 31, 2019, and a growth of 1.3 percent compared with Rs 2,16,774 crore as of December 31, 2019.

The private sector lender's current deposits rose 10.5 percent on a YoY basis and 16,9 percent QoQ, while savings deposits were up 31.3 percent YoY and 14 percent on a QoQ basis.

The bank's CASA ratio stood at around 56.2 percent as of March 31, 2020, compared with 53.7 percent as of March 31, 2019, and 52.5 percent as of December 31, 2019.

Last week, HDFC Bank as well announced a robust growth in its deposits. In its quarterly update, the private lender said that its deposits aggregated to Rs 11.46 lakh crore on March 31, a growth of around 24 percent as compared to Rs 9.23 lakh crore as of March 31, 2019, and Rs 10.67 lakh crore as on December 31, 2019.

This rise in deposit rates is more in large-cap private lenders as depositors are moving money from debt-laden lenders like IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank post the Yes Bank crisis as well as from the public sector lenders.

The move was largely triggered by the moratorium on YES Bank, which brought to the fore the risk of losing deposits if a bank were to go belly up. IndusInd Bank has indicated that they have lost 10-11 percent of their deposits quarter on quarter due to state governments withdrawing deposits; while RBL Bank has stated that they lost nearly 8 percent of their deposits QoQ due to similar withdrawals.

For the quarter ending December 2019 (Q3FY20), Kotak Bank reported a 24 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,596 crore for the December quarter. The profit for the private lender stood at Rs 1,291 crore in the same quarter last year.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) for the quarter stood at 2.46 percent, which was higher than 2.32 percent in the September quarter and 2.07 percent in the December quarter of last year.

In a concall last week, the lender said that it expects a rise in slippages if the lockdown extends beyond three months.

"Revival of the economy could take at least 6-9 months in this scenario—which the lender expects to be the most likely. In the most pessimistic scenario, where the crisis continues for a year or more, it will lead to overall chaos, where the future would be unpredictable," the lender stated.