KKR to acquire 9.99 percent in Shriram General Insurance, here's what sealed the deal...

Global investment firm KKR has acquired a 9.99 percent stake in Shriram General Insurance (SGI), both companies said in a joint statement today.

The investment comes as the 13-year-old Shriram General Insurance (SGI), a joint venture between Shriram Capital and South-Africa-based Sanlam Ltd, has looked to make rapid strides in the general insurance space, by shoring up its digital architecture and venturing into newer insurance verticals. The company is reportedly valued at Rs 18,000 crore.

"Shriram General Insurance has been one of the standout performers in India’s fast-growing general insurance industry, and continues to build on its own record by developing new capabilities, channels, and products to meet the growing needs of Indian consumers," said Gaurav Trehan, Partner and CEO, KKR India.

Top-class market solvency and settlement pace

On its part, Jaipur-based SGI has boasted of an industry-leading solvency margin ratio of 4.70, which observers say was a massive factor in grabbing the interest of KKR. The company has registered steady growth.

The company has registered a profit after taxes (PAT) of Rs 592 crore for FY21, significantly higher than that of its peers ICICI Lombard and Bajaj Allianz. Its accumulated profits stood at Rs 3,416 crore for the fiscal — more than double that of Bajaj Allianz’s Rs 1,387 crore in the same period.

"What also excited KKR was the kind of mastery we have brought in the third-party claims settlement," said Jasmit Singh Gujral, executive vice chairman at SGI, "In the last 13 years we have been around, we have settled 1.3 lakh third-party claims, with great alacrity — out of courts and through Lok Adalats."

Quicker digital adoption

Credit for the pace of settlements, the company has said is owing to a faster pace of digital adoption. "A couple of years ago, a commercial vehicle owner used to get his insurance claim in 365 days," said Gujral, "Today, SGI is able to settle claims in less than 25 days, and this wouldn’t be possible without technology."

According to SGI, 95 percent of the company’s insurance policies are issued online — through apps or online. Once the Shriram Group’s super-app, Shriram One goes LIVE in the next few months, SGI could be in a position to sell insurance better and faster.

"The super-app will further leverage our access to customers across the Shriram Group," said Gujral, "Our agents will be able to utilize the ecosystem to help the group’s customers pick from a gamut of products on one platform."

As of March 31, Shriram Group has a book size of Rs 10,685 crore and manages nearly 4.34 million insurance policies. The company plans on launching a first-of-its-kind insurance policy in the coming months, subject to approval from the IRDA.