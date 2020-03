The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday released the draft 'Yes Bank Ltd. Reconstruction Scheme, 2020.

In the draft, RBI said the strategic investor bank will have to pick up 49 percent stake and it cannot reduce holding to below 26 percent before three years from the date of capital infusion.

From the appointed date, the authorised capital of the private sector bank would stand altered to Rs 5,000 crore and the number of equity shares to 2,400 crore having face value of Rs 2 each.



The rapidly deteriorating financial position of Yes Bank, absence of credible capital infusion plan necessitated RBI action.



RBI action was taken in public interest, esp that of depositors.



SBI has expressed its willingness to make the investment in Yes Bank, participate in reconstruction scheme.



RBI has formulated a draft reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank under Section 45 of BR Act.





Authorised Capital shall to altered at Rs 5,000 crore.



The number of equity shares will stand altered to 2,400 crores of Rs 2 each aggregating to Rs 4,800 crore.



Investor bank to agree to invest in the equity of the Reconstructed bank to the extent that post-infusion it holds 49 percent shareholding at a price not less than Rs 10.



Investor bank to not reduce its holding below 26 percent before completion of 3 years from the date of infusion of the capital.



Alteration of Articles of Association of Reconstructed bank



Article 110 (b)-This relates to rights of Indian Partners to recommend the appointment of three "IP Representative Directors".



Article 127 (b) – This relates to the right to Indian partners to recommend the name of Chairman and CEO.



Article 127A (a) – This relates to need of recommendations of promoters to appoint WTDs.



Article 127A (b) - This relates to WTD to necessarily be out of board members.





Office of the Administrator of Yes Bank appointed by RBI to stand vacated

New Board to constituted.

Investor bank to have 2 nominee directors appointed on the Board of the Reconstructed Bank.



Reserve Bank of India may appoint Additional Directors under Section 36AB of BR Act.



It will be open to the Board of directors of Yes Bank to co-opt more directors to it.



Total membership in the Board, excluding the Additional Directors appointed by RBI to not exceed the maximum prescribed by Articles of Association.



New members of the Board to continue in office for a period of one year, or until an alternate Board is constituted through the normal procedure.





All contracts, deeds, bonds, agreements, powers of attorney, grants of legal representation and other instruments of whatever nature, subsisting or having effect immediately before the appointed date, shall be effective in the same manner, as was applicable before the Scheme.



Necessary to obtain the consent of any third party who is a party to any of the aforesaid instruments or arrangements to give effect to them.



All the deposits with and liabilities of the Reconstructed bank, except as provided in the scheme, and the rights, liabilities and obligations of its creditors, will continue in the same manner.



Instruments qualifying as Addl Tier 1 capital, issued by the Yes Bank under Basel III framework, stand written down permanently, in full, from the appointed date.





All the employees of the Reconstructed bank to continue in its service with the same remuneration, terms and conditions of service.



Board of Directors of the Reconstructed Bank will, however, have the freedom to discontinue the services of the Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) at any point of time.





Offices and branches of the Reconstructed bank to continue to function in the same manner.



Open to the Reconstructed bank to open new offices and branches or close down existing offices or branches as per RBI norms.





Provisions of the Scheme to have effect notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in any other law or regulations.