Have you ever burnt your tongue while drinking piping-hot tea or eating a meal? You regretted it, right? If you had waited for some time, you would have enjoyed your tea/meal. Investing in the stock market also works in a similar way. If you “wait”, or stay “committed” to your investments, you can expect attractive returns.

Generally, your financial goals fall into two categories- short (buying a car, house, travelling) and long-term (child’s education, marriage, retirement). While investing for a short duration, say 1-2 years, can help you attain the former; but to achieve the latter, you must stay invested for a longer period of time.

Safeguard against short-term volatility: The equity market is volatile with short-term movements and fluctuations. You can overcome the volatility and risk of losing money by staying invested for a longer duration. A larger time horizon can help you navigate the risk and reap the benefits of the stock market. Wealth creation: Staying invested is likely to generate greater returns. Thanks to compounding, you can expect returns as high as 15% and fulfil your bigger dreams. Also, long-term investments tend to give you more purchasing power. Trader vs Investor: If you cannot withstand the daily market pressure or are a beginner in the stock market, it is advisable to invest only for the long-term. You don’t have to be a trader and follow the market every day. As an investor, you can assess your portfolio fortnightly and make revisions, if necessary. Rectifying investment mistakes: Re-balancing your portfolio as per time and market conditions is important. With a good amount of time in your hand, you can make systematic changes to your asset allocation, which is otherwise restricted in short-term.

As they say, ‘patience is bitter, fruit is sweet’, you can expect sweet returns from the stock market by waiting patiently for the long-term.