Keki Mistry's tenure as director of HDFC Bank ends
Updated : January 18, 2020 04:24 PM IST
Mistry is the vice-chairman and chief executive officer of HDFC, which is the promoter of HDFC Bank, with around 23.6 percent stake.
Mistry, who started his career in 1975, is a chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
