Keki Mistry's tenure as director of HDFC Bank ends

Private lender HDFC Bank on Saturday said Keki Mistry has ceased to be a director on its board as he has completed his 8-year tenure.

"In terms of the provisions of section 10A(2A)(i) of Banking Regulation Act, 1949, no director of a banking Company, other than its Chairman or whole-time Director, by whatever name called, shall hold office continuously for a period exceeding eight years," the bank said.

Mistry is the vice-chairman and chief executive officer of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd, which is the promoter of HDFC Bank, with around 23.6 percent stake.

He is also on the board of various other companies including Sun Pharmaceutical, Torrent Power and Bombay Stock Exchange, besides the several HDFC Group companies.