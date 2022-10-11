Karnataka overtakes Gujarat to bag second position in GST collections

By CNBC-TV18

Karnataka has bagged the second position in Goods and Service Tax (GST) collections in the first half of the current fiscal year, pushing Gujarat to the third slot, state chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra continues to top the list of states with the highest GST collections.

In a tweet, Bommai said, "Glad that Karnataka is now at number two in GST collections in the first half of the current fiscal year. Karnataka has overtaken Gujarat in GST collections and the only state ahead of us is Maharashtra."

During the same period last year, Gujarat was second and Karnataka was third in the GST collections.

In another tweet, the chief minister said, "This is due to better compliance by our dealers & increased vigilance by the authorities. Let us all work in tandem to make the fiscal reforms of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji and Finance Minister @nsitharaman a big success."

According to finance ministry figures, GST collections in September rose 26 percent to over Rs 1.47 lakh crore. GST mop-up has been over Rs 1.40 lakh crore for seven months in a row.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2022 is Rs 1,47,686 crore, of which Central GST is Rs 25,271 crore, State GST is Rs 31,813 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 80,464 crore (including Rs 41,215 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,137 crore (including Rs 856 crore collected on import of goods).