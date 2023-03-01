The Karnataka government employees' protest, which had disrupted government services in the state, has been withdrawn following a 17% interim salary hike announcement by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The employees' association had been demanding a 40% hike in basic salary and revision according to the 7th Pay Commission, as well as a scrapping of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and a return to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Bommai has announced an interim salary hike of 17% for government employees. This announcement has led to the withdrawal of the protest.

“We’ve already appointed a 7th Pay Commission. After talks with the Association, we’ve arrived at an agreement. As an interim relief, we will provide a 17 per cent hike to government employees. Orders are being issued,” Bommai said.

However, the government has stated that it would conduct a feasibility study on the demand to revert to the old pension scheme. A committee would be constituted and it would be asked to submit its report in two months.

The protest had caused inconvenience to the public as many government services, including healthcare and transport, were disrupted. The government had held several rounds of talks with the employees' association but had failed to come to an agreement. The move is also likely to work in favour of the BJP government in the coming state assembly elections.

The Chief Minister has stated that the government is committed to the welfare of its employees and will take appropriate steps to address their concerns. The interim salary hike is expected to provide relief to the employees and restore normalcy to government services.

