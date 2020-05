BS Yeddyurappa-led Karnataka government on Tuesday said it's freezing dearness allowance hike for state employees till June 2021, following the footsteps of the central government which made a similar announcement.

The Narendra Modi government two weeks ago issued an order freezing dearness allowance to central government employees at current rates till July 2021. This also applied to dearness relief for central government pensioners.

Karnataka said the additional installments of dearness allowance to employees and pensioners with effective from January 1, 2020 shall not be paid. It also said additional installments of dearness allowance due from July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021 will also not be released till further notice.

The state said the dearness allowance will be paid at existing rates. It also said, "As and when the decision to release the future installment of dearness allowance due from July 1, 2021, is taken by the Central government, the rates of DA as effective from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021, will be restored prospectively and will be subsumed in the cumulative revised rate effective from July 1, 2021."

However, the state said employees and pensioners are not entitled to arrears on the dearness allowance for the period from January 1, 2020 till June 30, 2021.