Karnataka Budget 2023 | Focus on agricultural growth and infrastructure development

Karnataka budget 2023-24 focuses on agriculture with schemes for innovation, FPOs, exports, irrigation, dairy, fisheries, and cooperative loans, promoting overall rural development.

The recently presented Karnataka budget for the 2023-24 fiscal, presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, lays out an ambitious roadmap for the state's agricultural sector and emphasises the importance of irrigation and infrastructure development. With significant allocations for various initiatives, the government aims to promote innovation, strengthen farmer producer organisations (FPOs), boost exports, and enhance the livelihoods of farmers and rural communities.

To revitalise agriculture, the government plans to relaunch the Krishi Bhagya scheme with an allocation of Rs. 100 crore. This initiative aims to support farmers with various agricultural interventions and provide them with the necessary resources to enhance productivity and sustainability.

Under the newly introduced 'Navodyama' scheme, Rs. 10 crore will be allocated to encourage innovation in agro industries. This investment aims to foster research and development, technological advancements, and value addition in the agricultural sector.

To strengthen FPOs, the government has introduced several initiatives. An allocation of Rs. 10 crore will be used for branding and marketing FPO products, facilitating better market access for farmers. Additionally, 100 FPOs in backward talukas will receive a four percent interest subvention for loans up to Rs. 20 lakh. This support will empower FPOs and promote their active participation in agricultural value chains.

To facilitate infrastructure development, FPOs will receive seed capital up to 20 percent, not exceeding Rs. 1 crore, for investments in cold storages and godowns. This initiative aims to improve post-harvest infrastructure, reduce wastage, and ensure better storage facilities for agricultural produce.

The budget also focuses on boosting agricultural exports by allocating Rs. 5 crore for promoting the export of agricultural and horticultural produce from the state. This investment will enhance market opportunities and create a positive impact on the income of farmers.

In line with promoting farm mechanisation, the government will establish 100 hi-tech harvester hubs in 'Custom Hiring Centres' with an allocation of Rs. 50 crore. This initiative aims to encourage farmers to adopt modern agricultural machinery, leading to increased productivity and efficiency in farm operations.

The budget emphasises the branding and promotion of indigenous agricultural products such as Coffee, Mysuru Mallige (Jasmine), Nanjangudu Rasabale (Banana), and Mysuru Veelyadele (Beetel Leaves). These branding efforts will not only enhance the visibility and marketability of these products but also contribute to the preservation of traditional agricultural practices and the cultural heritage of the region.

The government is committed to promoting the dairy sector and expanding the popular Nandini brand of dairy products. This will provide opportunities for dairy farmers and contribute to the growth of the dairy industry in the state.

In a significant move to support the fishing community, interest-free bank loans for fisherwomen will be enhanced from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 3 lakh. Additionally, the quantum of subsidised diesel for fishing boats will be increased to 2 lakh kilo litres with an allocation of Rs. 250 crore. This will help improve the livelihoods of fishermen and boost the fishing industry in the state.

To facilitate access to finance in the cooperative sector, the budget introduces several loan facilities. The limit for interest-free short-term loans will be increased from Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh. Mid-term and long-term loans will be provided at a subsidised interest rate of 3 percent, with the loan limit increased from Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh.

The budget also emphasises the completion of ongoing irrigation projects, prioritising lift irrigation schemes, and filling tanks to enhance water availability for agricultural activities. The government is committed to expediting the implementation of key projects such as the Yettinahole and Mekedatu projects, while also seeking support from the Union Government for grants and necessary clearances.